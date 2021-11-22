Left Menu

Businesswoman shot dead in UP; kin allege property dispute

The three men, with their faces covered, knocked at her door at around 12 noon and shot her dead, police said.In a complaint to the police, the womans elder daughter, Kumari Anuj Yadav, said the incident took place when she was in school with her sister Puja and brother Ritik.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old businesswoman was on Monday shot dead by three unidentified men in Badhalganj area here, police said.

The victim, Pushpa Yadav, wife of late Dayanand Yadav, was living in Sidhuapar of Badhalganj area. The three men, with their faces covered, knocked at her door at around 12 noon and shot her dead, police said.

In a complaint to the police, the woman's elder daughter, Kumari Anuj Yadav, said the incident took place when she was in school with her sister Puja and brother Ritik. She also claimed that her uncle (father’s brother) was behind the murder due to a property dispute.

Pushpa’s husband used to do business in Thailand. He died of a cardiac arrest four years ago following which his wife took over the business.

The woman had come to her ancestral house in Gorakhpur following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search for the three men after analysing the CCTV footage.

“A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against seven people, including the three unidentified accused,” Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Arun Kumar Singh said.

The woman is survived by four children -- Kumari Anuj (16), Puja (14), Ritik (13) and Preeti (10), police added.

PTI CORR ABN SRY

