Kimetsu Orchestra Concert movie to release in India on November 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:18 IST
PVR Pictures, as part of their deal with ODEX, the leading Japanese animation film distributor in South East Asia, is releasing “Kimetsu Orchestra Concert” across theatres all over India on November 26.

The orchestra concert of the TV anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is a live performance on the various music used in the show. Clips from the anime, which refers to a style of Japanese film and television animation, will be shown on a screen, allowing one to experience the live performance of music used in the anime on the silver screen with “Kimetsu Orchestra Concert”.

The story of ''Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba'' follows Tanjiro Kamado as he sets off to become a Demon Slayer to turn his sister, Nezuko, back into a human.

The series quickly captivated the hearts of fans worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, action-packed sword fighting, and the occasional comic moments between characters.

