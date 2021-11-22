Left Menu

Nordic-Noir Millennium series to be extended by three new books

Swedish Nordic-Noir series Millennium will be extended by another three books, publishing house Polaris said on Monday, after having acquired the rights to the popular series. "To take this deeply loved story forward as a new original publisher is not only dizzying and honouring but also very encouraging," he said. It not yet clear who will write the new books.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:20 IST
Nordic-Noir Millennium series to be extended by three new books
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish Nordic-Noir series Millennium will be extended by another three books, publishing house Polaris said on Monday, after having acquired the rights to the popular series. The Millennium books have sold more than 100 million copies and have been published in more than 50 countries. The original three books were written by Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004, and parts four to six were written by David Lagercrantz.

"The series about Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist is an astonishing epic and David Lagercrantz did a fantastic job when he took the helm," Jonas Axelsson, publishing manager at Polaris, said in a statement. "To take this deeply loved story forward as a new original publisher is not only dizzying and honouring but also very encouraging," he said.

It not yet clear who will write the new books.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021