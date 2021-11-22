Noida: Man, son held for extortion

A father-son duo has been arrested for allegedly extorting money from their entrepreneur relatives in Greater Noida, police said on Monday. Police said they have also seized a fake pistol from their possession after an FIR was lodged at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida on Sunday. ''Accused Sagar Jain and his father Arvind Kumar Jain have been arrested for alleged tresspassing and extortion over dispute with Sagar's uncle and aunt, who are entrepreneurs and claimed threat to their lives from the father-son duo,'' a police spokesperson said. According to the complaint, the father-son duo had been interfering in their business in the garb of being relatives but were eyeing to cause them financial loss. They had also demanded money from the husband and wife, whose company had been making profits, the complaint further alleged. After they were asked recently to stop their interference, Sagar and his father, who carried a firearm, had tresspassed into their residential society and issued them threats, the complaint stated. However, police said after arresting the duo, they seized a ''fake pistol'' from their possession. The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 384 (extortion), 451 (tresspassing) and 504 (criminal intimidation), police said.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)