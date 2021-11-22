Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops surname from social media handles

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, on Monday, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:56 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops surname from social media handles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, on Monday, removed her surname, along with her husband's last name, from social media handles. The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor removed "Chopra" and "Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter accounts and is now going by only Priyanka, leaving the internet in a state of bewilderment.

Neither Priyanka nor anyone from her team has yet given any clarification regarding this name drop. Priyanka and Nick had married each other in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently working on the Russo Brothers' show 'Citadel'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021