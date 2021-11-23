Left Menu

Fire at nursing home in Bulgaria kills 9 people

Nine people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the eastern Bulgarian village of Royak and some of its elderly residents were gassed, a senior interior ministry official said on Monday. Firefighters started evacuating the residents, but unfortunately nine people lost their lives," Totev said.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 23-11-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 00:13 IST
Fire at nursing home in Bulgaria kills 9 people
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Nine people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the eastern Bulgarian village of Royak and some of its elderly residents were gassed, a senior interior ministry official said on Monday. The fire, which broke out from the wooden rooftop of the home late on Monday, has been put out and the nursing home where 58 elderly people lived has been evacuated, said Tihomir Totev, the head of the regional fire safety department.

"When the six fire machines arrived at the home, the rooftop was engulfed in huge flames and black smoke. Firefighters started evacuating the residents, but unfortunately nine people lost their lives," Totev said. The reasons for the fire are being investigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021