Judge tosses indictments over deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Massachusetts veterans' home

A Massachusetts judge on Monday dismissed indictments against two former leaders of a veterans home who were charged with criminal neglect for their roles in handling a COVID-19 outbreak that killed 76 people.

The criminal case against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton was believed to be the first to be filed nationally tied to an outbreak at a U.S. nursing facility during the pandemic.

