Maha: Couple found hanging in their house

A 30-year-old man and his wife were found hanging to the ceiling of their house in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide as the deceased man had suffered losses in his business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Ulhasnagar police station official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:38 IST
A 30-year-old man and his wife were found hanging to the ceiling of their house in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide as the deceased man had suffered losses in his business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Ulhasnagar police station official said. The bodies of Sachin Sutar and his wife Sharvari (28) were found hanging in their house in the Shahad Phatak area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he said. The deceased couple has two sons, aged five and six, he said. Neighbours of the deceased told the police that deceased Sachin had incurred losses in his business of furniture. His wife used to work as domestic help, the official added. A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is on.

