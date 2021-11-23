International Emmys 2021: Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui look dapper on the red carpet

Actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vir Das, along with Sushmita Sen-starrer series 'Aarya' bagged nominations for India at the International Emmy Awards 2021 held at the Casa Cipriani in New York City on Monday night. Vir, whose standup 'Vir Das: For India' got nominated in the Best Comedy category alongside the likes of 'Call My Agent Season 4', 'Motherland Christmas Special' and 'Promesas De Campana', chose to wear a black jacket with gold buttons for the special day.

He paired it with a short white kurta underneath, along with black trousers and leather shoes. Nawazuddin, who was nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in 'Serious Men', went for a white blazer paired with a white shirt, black bow and black trousers.

'Serious Men' is a satirical drama film based on Manu Joseph's book of the same name. Members of Sushmita Sen-led crime drama web series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category, also arrived on the red carpet, looking glamorous in ethnic attire. These include director Ram Madhvani and Disney+ Hotstar Executive Vice President Nikhil Madhok among other members of the cast and crew.

The three nominations from India, come after previously registering a strong performance at the 48th International Emmy Awards with filmmaker Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' winning the best drama series honour in November 2020. (ANI)

