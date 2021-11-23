'Trolls 3' to hit cinemas in November 2023

Universal Pictures has announced that the third installment in it's much-loved ''Trolls'' franchise will release in theatres on November 17, 2023.

According to Deadline, the yet to be titled animated movie will release in cinemas exclusively and make it to streaming services after 17 days. The second installment in the franchise, ''Trolls World Tour'', was one of the last films to release in theatres in the US and other parts of the world prior to the coronavirus pandemic-induced shutdown. The film premiered in select theatres in March 2020, but Universal decided to stream it on various PVOD (premium video on demand) platforms on the same date. The first ''Trolls'' movie, which came out in 2016, was a global success and minted $350 million worldwide. ''Trolls World Tour'' earned over $100 million on PVOD and $47 million at international box office during the pandemic.

It's still not clear if ''Trolls'' director Walt Dohrn would be returning for the third part.

