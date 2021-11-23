Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra unveils her 'The Matrix Resurrections' first look poster

As the release date of the much-awaited film 'The Matrix Resurrections' inches closer, global star Priyanka Chopra unveiled her first look poster of the film.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 13:44 IST
Priyanka Chopra unveils her 'The Matrix Resurrections' first look poster
Priyanka Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As the release date of the much-awaited film 'The Matrix Resurrections' inches closer, global star Priyanka Chopra unveiled her first look poster of the film. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared the poster of her new avatar in which she has her hair braided and tied up, and can be seen wearing a blue corset jacket paired with loose-fitted lower and high boots.

She penned the caption, "And she's here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21." Several social media users dropped in encouraging comments, including friends and colleagues from Bollywood.

"Boom," filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote. Patralekhaa and Pulkit Samrat dropped fire emoticons.

The forthcoming movie's trailer was recently dropped on September 9, giving fans a much-needed taste of the highly anticipated sci-fi film. The cast could be seen back together 18 years after the third film and featured returning stars including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as Daniel Bernhardt, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.

The trailer for 'The Matrix Resurrections' showed Mateen's character giving Neo (Reeves) the infamous red pill and helping him fight some attackers. The original Matrix franchise was known for its mind-bending perception of reality that is still a subject of debate for cinephiles and it appears that 'The Matrix Resurrections' will be taking that conversation even further.

A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, the fourth film of 'The Matrix' franchise will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021