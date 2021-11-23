Growing Entertainment Business Trends that Won't Slow Down

Entertainment is evolving and changing. Of course, business trends come and go year after year, but there are some entertainment business trends that are very unlikely to slow in the coming years.

Here are a few of the most promising changes that anyone in the industry must know about:

Streaming Service on Top of Streaming Service

Streaming services are growing, and while Netflix and Hulu were the two "big players," everyone seems to want to get in on the recurring revenue. In fact, it's estimated that video streaming will generate over $108 billion annually.

A few of the major streaming services that made their debut in the past year or two are:

Disney+ just turned two years old and has 118 million subscribers

Peacock

Crunchyroll

Funimation

Of course, you also have a few premium services offering their content, such as HBO, Showtime, Epix, Apple+ and numerous others. We're bound to see more niche streaming services come out, too.

Sadly, for consumers, the added streaming services make it harder to stick to just one platform.

Instead, people are hopping from platform to platform to watch binge-watch the content they want and then cancel the service.

Cloud Gaming is Soaring

For years, platforms like CasinoHEX UK offered card games and other games online to players. However, there were very few true streaming platforms that could compete with PC gaming or even consoles.

This is changing.

Cloud gaming is bandwidth-intensive, but gamers can play AAA games on even older, underpowered computers and laptops. The trend may not replace the likes of Nintendo, PlayStation or Xbox, but for the gamer on a tight budget, it makes the most sense to use a streaming gaming platform.

Cloud gaming can be found on:

Stadia . A platform that has been around for two years and was created by Google. The platform had initial issues bringing in big developers, but Ubisoft signed a deal with them, and more are following.

. A platform that has been around for two years and was created by Google. The platform had initial issues bringing in big developers, but Ubisoft signed a deal with them, and more are following. Amazon Luna . Similar to Stadia, Luna is Amazon's attempt to break into cloud gaming. The platform has a wide range of games, although the selection is mixed. You can even sign up for an Ubisoft+ channel that will cost significantly more per month but unlocks a wealth of games in Ubisoft's catalog.

. Similar to Stadia, Luna is Amazon's attempt to break into cloud gaming. The platform has a wide range of games, although the selection is mixed. You can even sign up for an Ubisoft+ channel that will cost significantly more per month but unlocks a wealth of games in Ubisoft's catalog. GeForce Now. NVIDIA's Now is a different platform that allows you to stream games from your own catalog on UPlay, Stream and the Epic Game Store. If you do have a gaming PC, you can still use the platform with high-end graphics options.

Cloud gaming is just picking up steam, but the initial pulse on the industry suggests that this type of gaming is here to stay. We're also seeing Xbox and PlayStation offer their own streaming catalogs that will be sure to advance the industry further.

Social Video is Evolving and Becoming More Popular

Social video is starting to soar, and we're seeing that while YouTube remains the dominant video platform, numerous competitors are vying to take more of the market share.

A few of the platforms that are increasing in popularity include:

TikTok

Facebook

IGTV

Social video usage is coming to fruition at just the right time as 5G capabilities continue to roll out. In addition, we're seeing a lot of athletes and content creators turn to social video as a way to share their journeys in new and exciting ways.

Foreign Movies Begin to Overtake the Top Charts

Prior to this past year, there has been an uptick in foreign films hitting the market. Even TV series, such as Money Heist, has become a popular choice for viewers. But the trend has really improved in the past year, with big titles coming out, such as:

Parasite

Queen

The Life Ahead

Roma

Squid Game

Sure, some of these titles have been dubbed into English, but they're all foreign shows that are taking the box office by storm. Korean series seem to be the most popular choice for viewers, and the trend is likely to continue.

With higher interest in foreign films and series, we're likely to see a lot of great content coming from outside of Hollywood for years to come. For anyone bored of Hollywood remaking show after show for the past 20 years, viewers are going to appreciate the addition of new, interesting content to hit their streaming channels.

Podcasts Going Mainstream

Podcasts have been around for a long time, but it took years for enough people to adopt this technology to showcase their shows. However, in the last five years, interest in podcasts has risen by nearly 1,000%.

In fact, it's estimated that over 140 million people in the US alone will listen to podcasts once a month or more in the next year.

The trend is expected to continue growing by nearly 20% per year.

Podcasts are growing for numerous reasons:

Major podcast networks invest in new series and even buy or sponsor series that they find value in.

More people are starting their own channels, with many smaller creators entering the industry and doing really well.

Politics and news are being aired over many channels, and people seem to love the creators that tie their shown into current events.

Major writers and even production teams are diving into podcasts, with some significant acquisitions in recent years showing that there is a lot of money to be made in podcasts. For example, Spotify acquired The Ringer network for $196 million last year primarily to acquire the podcast holdings.

Podcasts are expected to continue growing in popularity with a lot higher production in the near future. Major companies are starting to heavily invest in podcasts, and with more money flowing into the industry, we can expect to see a slew of new podcasts hit the stage in 2022 and beyond.

Plus, for smaller creators, the market still remains small enough that people can make a name for themselves without the backing of a major studio. However, it may become more difficult for smaller creators to enter the industry as the years go by.

The entertainment industry is evolving, and the trends outlined above will likely remain for the foreseeable future.

