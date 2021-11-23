Left Menu

Happy b'day 'Dubbu': Disha Patani wishes sister Khushboo with priceless childhood picture

Bollywood diva Disha Patani extended the sweetest birthday wish to her elder sister Khushboo Patani by sharing a priceless childhood picture with her on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:59 IST
Happy b'day 'Dubbu': Disha Patani wishes sister Khushboo with priceless childhood picture
Khushboo Patani, Disha Patani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood diva Disha Patani extended the sweetest birthday wish to her elder sister Khushboo Patani by sharing a priceless childhood picture with her on social media. The 'Malang' actor who has a close bonding with her elder sister Khushboo, dug out a childhood picture from their family album and wrote, "Happy b'day dubbu," adding a cherry blossom emoticon to it.

For the unversed, 'Dubbu' is presumably Khushboo's nickname, as her sister, Disha often calls her in her social media posts. Disha also shared a sneak peek into Khushboo's late-night birthday bash, on her Instagram stories. Donning a sultry pink dress, Khushboo could be seen grooving with her friends in a carefree manner. Alongside the short video, Disha wrote, "Happy b'day my crazy sissy hehe, I wish I could dance like you," adding a red heart emoticon.

In one of her IG stories, Disha also shared a picture from their pool party. Disha's sister Khushboo Patani is an Indian Army officer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021