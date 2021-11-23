Starz sets premiere date for 'Outlander' season 6

The sixth season of the fantasy period drama ''Outlander'' will air on March 6, 2022, premium cable network Starz has announced.

According to Deadline, the news was shared by Diana Gabaldon, author of the ''Outlander'' book series the historical drama is based on, at the launch of the ninth book in the series, ''Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone'' on Monday.

Based on Gabaldon's book ''A Breath of Snow and Ashes'', the upcoming installment picks up after the events of the fifth season that saw Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe) return to Fraser's Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).

She and her husband Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan) now are striving to maintain peace and flourish within a society which is marching toward revolution.

Against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend it as it was established on land granted to them by the Crown.

Besides Balfe, Dennehy and Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell will also return to reprise their starring roles.

Mark Lewis-Jones, Alexander Vlahos, and Jessica Reynolds are the new additions to the show.

''Outlander'' is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Matthew B Roberts serves as the showrunner on the series that has been renewed for an 8-episode sixth season and a 16-episode seventh season.

