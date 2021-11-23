Left Menu

UP: 52-year-old undertrial found dead in Aligarh district jail

A 52-year-old undertrial, accused of stealing a gas cylinder, was found dead hanging from a tree inside the district jail here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.The body was spotted by jail inmates on Monday and the district administration has ordered a probe, they said.

The body was spotted by jail inmates on Monday and the district administration has ordered a probe, they said. Omveer was found hanging from a tree inside the jail complex. He was in the prison since September on charges of stealing a gas cylinder, Jail Suprintendent Vipin Mishra said. Family members of the undertrial have demanded an independent high-level probe into the matter, with Omveer's mother refusing to accept the official version that her son died by suicide.

She has alleged foul play.

