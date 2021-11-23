Emily Arlook, Andrew Schulz join Jonah Hill for Kenya Barris' Netflix comedy

Left Menu

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris' untitled comedy feature at Netflix.

Emily Arlook, Bryan Greenberg, Andrew Schulz and Jordan Firstman have joined Kenya Barris' untitled comedy feature at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny would star in the feature, which is now under production.

Hill and Barris have co-written the script said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Hill and Long would be at the centre, as a couple trying to navigate the issues, while Murphy, Louis-Dreyfus and Duchovny are parents with many sets of expectations. Arlook would play a woman with whom Hill goes on a blind date.

Greenberg would play one of Hill's best friends, a man who is cluelessly offensive and a big-time partier. Schulz and Firstman are playing Hill's cousins. Barris is producing the project through his Khalabo Ink Society banner, while Hill is producing through his Strong Baby shingle. Also producing is Kevin Misher of Misher Films.

The movie reunites Arlook with Barris, who cast her to star opposite Yara Shahidi for four seasons in his 'Black-ish' spinoff, 'Grown-ish'. Greenberg has 'The Mindy Project' and 'How to Make It in America' amongst his credits. Schulz, who appeared in Amazon's 'Sneaky Pete', is best known for his stand-up comedy. Firstman, also a comedian will additionally be seen in 'Ms. Marvel', as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

