Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs; Comcast considers moving some content to Peacock from Hulu - WSJ and more

Box Office: 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Starts Strong With $44 Million, 'King Richard' Whiffs

The box office ain't afraid of no ghosts. "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," a sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a better-than-expected result. It's a sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local movie theater, provided there's something broadly entertaining to be found there.

Comcast considers moving some content to Peacock from Hulu - WSJ

Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal is planning to unplug much of its content from Walt Disney's Hulu and make it exclusive to its subscription service, Peacock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. NBCUniversal content counts for only a small percentage of Hulu's total viewership, but roughly 80% of NBC's digital audience is from Hulu, the Journal reported.

K-pop's BTS snags top prize at American Music Awards

K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show. The seven member band from South Korea beat veteran Taylor Swift, rapper Drake, pop singer Ariana Grande, teen phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Canadian The Weeknd for the night's biggest prize - artist of the year.

China targets celebrity online information in ramp up of fan culture crackdown

China's cyberspace regulator said on Tuesday it will tighten oversight over how celebrity information is disseminated online, such as the publishing of their personal details and the placements of their advertisements on internet sites. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said this was aimed at creating a positive and healthy internet environment, describing the proliferation of gossip and star-chasing as impacting mainstream values.

Halle Berry says directing 'Bruised' was 'one of hardest things I've ever done'

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry moved into the director's chair for the first time for new drama "Bruised," a film she also stars in as a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who attempts to revive her career. Berry said it took her years to get the movie to the screen, and she undertook intense physical training of up to five hours a day to prepare for fight scenes. The film is currently playing in a limited number of theaters and will be released on Netflix on Wednesday.

Hungary's Sziget festival lines up Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa for 'grand comeback'

Hungary's Sziget, which organises some of the largest music festivals in Europe, said on Tuesday it would make a "grand comeback" next year with its biggest event including Arctic Monkeys and Dua Lipa. Sziget was forced to cancel its main Sziget Festival, which routinely draws several hundred thousand visitors to an island in the River Danube in Budapest, this year and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Miss America' pageant moves from mainstream TV to streaming

The annual "Miss America" pageant, once a staple of prime-time TV viewing, is moving to a streaming-only event after years of sliding ratings and controversy over its role in the modern world. Organizers said on Monday that "Miss America," which marks its 100th anniversary this year, will air entirely on NBC's Peacock streaming platform in December.

Netflix employee at the center of protests against Dave Chappelle resigns

A Netflix employee at the center of protests over its streaming of comedian Dave Chappelle's latest comedy special, has resigned and is withdrawing an unfair labor practice charge against the company. "I have resigned from Netflix as of 11/21/2021. This isn't how I thought things would end, but I am relieved to have closure," Terra Field said in a statement posted online https://bit.ly/3xerOWP.

'Get Back' documentary shows Beatles 'as you've never seen before'

In a shabby London recording studio, Paul is working through an early version of "I've Got a Feeling," Yoko sits closely next to John, George struggles to come up with lyrics for "Something" and Ringo juggles with his drumsticks. After 50 years locked away in a vault, director Peter Jackson has edited 57 hours of footage into a documentary series that shows The Beatles jamming, dancing, joking, experimenting with new songs and working through their differences.

BRIT Awards to introduce gender-neutral categories at 2022 show

Britain's pop music honours, the BRITs, will get rid of its female and male categories from next year, introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, organisers said on Monday. Performers will now be in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the year at the annual ceremony, which will next take place on Feb. 8, 2022.

