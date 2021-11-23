Chrissy Teigen gets slammed online for posting about eyebrow transplants

Left Menu

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who earlier this year came under fire for cyberbullying other celebrities, has found herself in a similar situation once again.

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who earlier this year came under fire for cyberbullying other celebrities, has found herself in a similar situation once again. According to Fox News, Teigen recently posted on her Instagram story about receiving an eyebrow transplant and revealed that she underwent the procedure after severely damaging her eyebrows by plucking them.

In the posts, Teigen shared before-and-after photos and told viewers not to overdo it when it comes to grooming their brows. However, a number of fans took issue with her sharing such a tribulation. "People are needing life saving transplants and your out of reality self gets eyebrow transplants. Yay for you!" tweeted one.

"Who give a dam! All these people suffering, and trying to pay they bills. They have real problems. I don't have eyebrows. I have thyroid disease. And I don't care. That a real problem. Chrissy Teigen needs to disappear. For Real," said another. "The world is going to hell in a hand basket but thank heaven that Chrissy Teigen was able to transplant her eyebrows!" wrote one more user.

As per Fox News, Teigen later addressed the backlash, sharing a screenshot of a news article about the backlash she's facing. "WHY are people so f---ing riled up over any little thing I do?" she wrote over the screenshot, adding, "You're gonna give yourselves a heart attack." (ANI)

