Taylor Swift gives surprise visit to beau Joe Alwyn on his film set

Pop star Taylor Swift who is currently basking in the success of her highly-anticipated Red (Taylor's Version), took some time to visit her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, on the set of his upcoming movie. A source told E! News that Swift took a trip to spend time with her beau at his work following the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on November12.

According to the source, Swift visited her boyfriend on the set of his movie. Joe is currently shooting the film adaptation of Denis Johnson's novel, 'The Stars at Noon'. Reportedly, the film is currently being in production in South America. Swift and Joe reportedly started dating in 2016, though reports of their romance didn't make headlines until the following year. Since then, the duo has continued to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Even when the two collaborated on Swifts's 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' albums, Joe was credited under a pseudonym as the co-writer for some of her songs, as per E! News. In an interview with Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone last year, Swift opened about her love life with Joe and explained why the couple have taken a more delicate approach when it came to sharing details about their relationship.

Explaining that her song 'Peace' is "actually more rooted in my personal life," the 31-year-old singer told Paul, "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living." The pop star continued, "I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can't control if there's going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow."

When asked if Joe sympathized with her, Taylor replied, "Oh, absolutely." "I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," she added. (ANI)

