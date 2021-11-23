Left Menu

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan to star in Netflix thriller 'The Night Agent'

Actors Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan have been roped in to lead the upcoming Netflix thriller series 'The Night Agent' from Shawn Ryan about an FBI agent unlocking a Washington conspiracy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:20 IST
Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan have been roped in to lead the upcoming Netflix thriller series 'The Night Agent' from Shawn Ryan about an FBI agent unlocking a Washington conspiracy. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Night Agent' is based on Matthew Quirk's 2019 novel, which Netflix ordered to series in July.

The series is based on the story of a low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland (Basso), who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office. Buchanan will reportedly play the role of Rose Larkin, a young tech CEO who has fallen on hard times and retreats to her aunt and uncle's house to take stock of her life. When assassins come for her aunt and uncle, she quickly learns they weren't who they seemed to be and finds herself with Peter, both of them running for their lives.

Sony Pictures TV, where Shawn Ryan has an overall deal, is producing the series. Ryan is adapting Quirk's best-seller and will serve as showrunner on the 10-episode series. He is executive producing the series with Seth Gordon, who's also directing the first episode; Marney Hochman of Ryan's MiddKid Productions; Julia Gunn with Exhibit A; Jamie Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and Nicole Tossou with Project X; and David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

