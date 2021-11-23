Left Menu

'Outlander' season 6 sets release date

Wait is over 'Outlander' fans as the romantic fantasy drama is all set to return with Season 6 at 9 pm on March 6, Sunday, across all Starz platforms.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:21 IST
'Outlander' season 6 sets release date
Team 'Outlander' (Image source: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Wait is over 'Outlander' fans as the romantic fantasy drama is all set to return with Season 6 at 9 pm on March 6, Sunday, across all Starz platforms. As per Deadline, the news was confirmed by Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander book series the historical drama is based on, at Monday's launch of the ninth book in the series, 'Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone'.

Later, the official Twitter handle of the series also confirmed the news by writing, "It's official. Your faves will return March 6. #Outlander". As per Deadline, season six of the web series is based on Gabaldon's book 'A Breath of Snow and Ashes' that picks up after the events of the fifth season that saw Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe) return to Fraser's Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).

She and her husband Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan) now are striving to maintain peace and flourish within a society that, as Claire knows all too well, is unwittingly marching toward revolution. Based on this, and against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge and now must defend it as it was established on land granted to them by the Crown.

As per the storyline, for the Frasers and their immediate family, 'home' is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. 'Outlander' is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining and Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg executive produced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021