'Outlander' season 6 sets release date

Wait is over 'Outlander' fans as the romantic fantasy drama is all set to return with Season 6 at 9 pm on March 6, Sunday, across all Starz platforms. As per Deadline, the news was confirmed by Diana Gabaldon, author of the Outlander book series the historical drama is based on, at Monday's launch of the ninth book in the series, 'Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone'.

Later, the official Twitter handle of the series also confirmed the news by writing, "It's official. Your faves will return March 6. #Outlander". As per Deadline, season six of the web series is based on Gabaldon's book 'A Breath of Snow and Ashes' that picks up after the events of the fifth season that saw Claire Beauchamp (Caitriona Balfe) return to Fraser's Ridge after escaping a violent encounter with Lionel Brown (Ned Dennehy).

She and her husband Jamie MacKenzie Fraser (Sam Heughan) now are striving to maintain peace and flourish within a society that, as Claire knows all too well, is unwittingly marching toward revolution. Based on this, and against this backdrop, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge and now must defend it as it was established on land granted to them by the Crown.

As per the storyline, for the Frasers and their immediate family, 'home' is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. 'Outlander' is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining and Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg executive produced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)