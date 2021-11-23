SDMC to set up 'Shaheedi Park', thematic 'Bollywood Park' in Delhi

Civic authorities have set the ball rolling to set up a park themed on the history of Indian cinema in south Delhi, and another park which will depict the freedom struggle of the country.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati while presenting revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for 2022-23 at the Civic Centre here on Tuesday, said to mark the occasion of 75th year of India's Independence, 'Shaheedi Park' and 'Bollywood Park' are to be developed on the lines of the 'Bharat Darshan Park'.

Both these parks will be developed using the concept of 'waste-to-wealth', the budget said.

Spread over eight acres, replicas of about 20 monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Hawa Mahal are to be installed at the upcoming Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh.

These replicas have been built with scrap and waste materials like dumped vehicles, fans, iron rods, nuts and bolts, lying unused or abandoned at SDMC stores.

Officials on Tuesday said the Bharat Darshan Park is expected to be inaugurated in the next few weeks.

''Work on both the Bollywood Park and Shaheedi Park is in advance stages of conception. The latter will be special as it being developed in our old park (about 5 acres) near ITO, to mark 75th year of our Independence and 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The other park that will depict the history of Indian cinema through various artefacts and exhibits, will come up in an old park in Jungpura spread over eight acres,'' a senior SDMC official said.

The Bollywood Park is planned to be developed on a PPP (public private partnership) model, he said, adding history of Indian cinema going as far back as the first film from the country, 'Raja Harishchandra' of 1913, will be depicted in an interesting way.

The 'Waste-to-Wonder Park' in Sarai Kale Khan area was opened in February 2019. It has replicas of seven world famous monuments, including Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower, fashioned out of mechanical waste.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal in February 2020 had termed the park as a shining example of ''waste-to-wealth'' concept and said the SDMC should develop more parks which are self-sustained and based on this concept.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan had in October said that the Bharat Darshan Park project was delayed for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns but work is now going on in full swing.

