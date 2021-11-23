Yami Gautam announces official production wrap for 'A Thursday'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, whose next movie is the upcoming thriller 'A Thursday', has finally officially wrapped up the production on the project, she announced on Monday. The 'Kaabil' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a special video from the sets of the movie featuring the kids who are part of the project and made Yami's filming experience better with their "adorable presence."

Announcing the official wrap and thanking the kids, in the post's caption, Yami wrote, "It's an official wrap for my film, 'A Thursday' which wouldn't have been possible without these cutest kids who made this challenging film feel less heavier owing to their adorable presence. Together, with this team we've created so many priceless memories." "I am going to reserve my thank you' for later, Behzad. This film is very special to us! Hope it touches you the same way it touched us!" she added, thanking the movie's director Behzad Khambata.

For the unversed, 'A Thursday' revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Earlier, in July, Yami had announced the filming wrap up on the movie. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Khambata's directorial film. Most probably, 'A Thursday', which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release.

Apart from 'A Thursday', Yami will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'. (ANI)

