Left Menu

Yami Gautam announces official production wrap for 'A Thursday'

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, whose next movie is the upcoming thriller 'A Thursday', has finally officially wrapped up the production on the project, she announced on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 20:37 IST
Yami Gautam announces official production wrap for 'A Thursday'
Yami Gautam (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, whose next movie is the upcoming thriller 'A Thursday', has finally officially wrapped up the production on the project, she announced on Monday. The 'Kaabil' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a special video from the sets of the movie featuring the kids who are part of the project and made Yami's filming experience better with their "adorable presence."

Announcing the official wrap and thanking the kids, in the post's caption, Yami wrote, "It's an official wrap for my film, 'A Thursday' which wouldn't have been possible without these cutest kids who made this challenging film feel less heavier owing to their adorable presence. Together, with this team we've created so many priceless memories." "I am going to reserve my thank you' for later, Behzad. This film is very special to us! Hope it touches you the same way it touched us!" she added, thanking the movie's director Behzad Khambata.

For the unversed, 'A Thursday' revolves around a playschool teacher named Naina Jaiswal (played by Yami), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages. Earlier, in July, Yami had announced the filming wrap up on the movie. Actors Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni are also a part of Khambata's directorial film. Most probably, 'A Thursday', which is produced by RSVP and Blue Monkey Films, will get a digital release.

Apart from 'A Thursday', Yami will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police', 'Lost' and 'Dasvi'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
3
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021