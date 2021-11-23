Adele's latest album '30' breaks year's top-selling record in just three days

To absolutely no one's surprise, British singer and songwriter Adele's new album '30' has now become the top-selling album of 2021, achieving the feat in just three days. According to Variety, initial reports from Billboard suggests that the album, which was released at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, passed the half-million mark on Sunday, topping the total sales of any album released over the past 11 months combined in three days.

It squashed the year's previous top-seller, Taylor Swift's 'Evermore', which has 462,000 copies sold through the week ending on November 18. While that album was released last December, it remains a top-seller this year. '30' also topped the previous one-week sales for the year, which was also held by Swift with her 'Red (Taylor's Version)', which dropped last Friday and had sold 369,000 copies in the U.S. in the week ending on November 18.

Getting deeper into the weeds, Variety has reported that the 'U.S. equivalent album units' earned by '30', a number that comprises traditional album sales, streaming equivalent album (SEA) units and track equivalent album (TEA) units, according to Billboard is over 575,000, as per initial reports The current tracking week will end at the close of business on November 25, Thanksgiving day. Billboard is scheduled to announce the album's official final first-week numbers on Sunday, November 28.

Needless to say, as per Variety, '30' is virtually a lock to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated December 4. It will be Adele's third No. 1 album in the U.S. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)