Tennis-'Future husband': world number one Barty announces engagement

"Future husband," the Australian wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram that showed the smiling couple embracing with her engagement ring in full view. Barty, 25, will finish the year ranked world number one for the third consecutive time after winning five tournaments this season including Wimbledon to claim her second major title.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 04:10 IST
World number one Ash Barty announced her engagement to longtime partner Garry Kissick on social media on Tuesday. "Future husband," the Australian wrote in a caption to a photo posted on Instagram that showed the smiling couple embracing with her engagement ring in full view.

Barty, 25, will finish the year ranked world number one for the third consecutive time after winning five tournaments this season including Wimbledon to claim her second major title. She last competed at the U.S. Open in September before returning home to Australia, and can expect the strong support of fans in Melbourne Park at January's Australian Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

