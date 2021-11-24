Left Menu

'Seinfeld', 'Grey's Anatomy' actor Lou Cutell passes away

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-11-2021 08:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 08:41 IST
Lou Cutell (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Lou Cutell who is well-known for portraying proctologist Dr 'Assman' Cooperman on 'Seinfeld' and Big Larry in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' has passed away. Cutell also played Dr Brainard in 'Honey I Shrunk the Kids' and Abe on 'Grey's Anatomy'.

As per Variety, he was 91 when he breathed his last. His friend Mark Furman announced the news on Facebook. Furman posted about Cutell on his social media on Sunday, writing, "After 91 years, and a great life, my friend Lou Cutell went home. A film, theatre and character actor. Big Larry in 'Pee Wee's Big Adventure,' Ass Man in 'Seinfeld,' Abe in 'Grey's Anatomy' S12, E4. He took me to Lucille Ball's house in 1986. Rest in peace Lou."

"Besides my own film, my favourite thing Lou acted in was when he played an alien doctor in 1965's 'Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster'. In real life, he was wonderful--sweet, caring and unassuming. He was also slyly and wickedly funny," read a thread shared by the official Pee-wee Herman Twitter account. Cutell played The Amazing Larry in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure'. Born on October 6, 1930, in New York City, Cutell started his career in the theatre. He played William Berry in 'The Young Abe Lincoln,' which had a brief run on Broadway in 1961 and played Off-Broadway as well.

According to Variety, alongside theatre, Cutell had a screen career spanning more than 30 years, appearing in guest roles on classic TV series including 'The Dick Van Dyke Show', 'The Wild Wild West', 'The Golden Girls', 'Newhart' and 'My Three Sons' among many others. He had a featured role as Dr Nadir in the sci-fi comedy 'Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster'. Cutell also played the role of Dr Howard Cooperman in the 1996 'Seinfeld' episode, 'The Fusilli Jerry'. (ANI)

