Entertainment News Roundup: 'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single; Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history and more

'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single

The Weeknd's hit single "Blinding Lights" has ousted Chubby Checkers 1960s hit "The Twist" as the all-time No. 1 song on the Billboard single charts. Billboard said on Tuesday that the Canadian artist's single had spent 90 weeks on its Hot 100 chart. It was also a top 5 hit for 43 weeks and a top 10 hit for 57 weeks.

Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history

Rapper Jay-Z rose to the top of the list of artists with the most Grammy nominations on Tuesday, hitting a lifetime total of 83 that put him just ahead of former Beatle Paul McCartney. The three latest nominations for Jay-Z came for collaborations with other artists. He made guest appearances on DMX song "Bath Salts" and Kanye West's "Jail," which also earned Jay-Z a nod for West's album "Donda."

Reddit to shut down Dubsmash app, integrate video tools with platform

Reddit is pulling the plug on its TikTok-like platform, Dubsmash, the social network said on Tuesday, just a year after buying it for an undisclosed sum to bolster its video creation tools. The standalone Dubsmash app will not be available for download after Feb. 22, Reddit said, as it rolled out new camera and editing features as part of its video tools.

K-pop's BTS snags top prize at American Music Awards

K-Pop band BTS was the big winner at the American Music Awards on Sunday just four years after making their first appearance on the fan-voted show. The seven member band from South Korea beat veteran Taylor Swift, rapper Drake, pop singer Ariana Grande, teen phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and Canadian The Weeknd for the night's biggest prize - artist of the year.

Halle Berry says directing 'Bruised' was 'one of hardest things I've ever done'

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry moved into the director's chair for the first time for new drama "Bruised," a film she also stars in as a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who attempts to revive her career. Berry said it took her years to get the movie to the screen, and she undertook intense physical training of up to five hours a day to prepare for fight scenes. The film is currently playing in a limited number of theaters and will be released on Netflix on Wednesday.

Hungary's Sziget festival lines up Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa for 'grand comeback'

Hungary's Sziget, which organises some of the largest music festivals in Europe, said on Tuesday it would make a "grand comeback" next year with its biggest event including Arctic Monkeys and Dua Lipa. Sziget was forced to cancel its main Sziget Festival, which routinely draws several hundred thousand visitors to an island in the River Danube in Budapest, this year and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Factbox-Key nominations for the music industry's 2022 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out at a live ceremony on Jan. 31. Below is a list of nominations in key categories.

'Miss America' pageant moves from mainstream TV to streaming

The annual "Miss America" pageant, once a staple of prime-time TV viewing, is moving to a streaming-only event after years of sliding ratings and controversy over its role in the modern world. Organizers said on Monday that "Miss America," which marks its 100th anniversary this year, will air entirely on NBC's Peacock streaming platform in December.

From Tony Bennett to Kanye and Jon Batiste, Grammys cast wide net

Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations on Tuesday in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers like teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike. Batiste and Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, R&B artist Doja Cat, singer-songwriter H.E.R, rapper Kanye West, Bennett's collaboration with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X.

BRIT Awards to introduce gender-neutral categories at 2022 show

Britain's pop music honours, the BRITs, will get rid of its female and male categories from next year, introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, organisers said on Monday. Performers will now be in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the year at the annual ceremony, which will next take place on Feb. 8, 2022.

