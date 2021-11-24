Politics, religion should unite people like organs of a body, not divide them: author VJ James

It is saddening that religious beliefs and political inclinations mostly divide instead of bringing people together like organs in a body, says Malayalam author V J James who explores themes of disparities and unities in his new book “Anti-Clock”.

James, an engineer at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, believes a true believer in any religion will look on everybody else with a spirit of brotherhood.

''...That transformation should happen in every person, to enable a movement away from the divisive view to one of unity. For that, he should experience the universal brotherhood transcending his own confines of religion,” James told PTI in an email interview from Thiruvananthapuram. “Anti-Clock”, he said, invites the reader to reach for a universal perspective crossing the limitations of any religious or political view. The book was a runner-up for the JCB Prize for Literature.

“That is how the writing becomes the writer’s activism. In me, it gets completed when I embrace the marginalized communities. Politics and religion should not divide people but should unite them like the various organs of the single body,” James, a Kerala Sahitya Akademi winner, said.

“Anti-Clock” revolves around Hendri, a coffin maker in a fictional town in Kerala. Hendri has only one goal in life - to exact revenge upon his nemesis Satan Loppo and lay down his body in a painstakingly carved coffin.

Hendri is confronted by the son of his best friend becoming enamoured by Loppo’s wealth, Loppo’s evil designs towards the hills of Aadi Nadu, and his own Christian guilt that regularly comes to haunt him. The story of revenge, which is as much about class disparity as it is about depleting natural resources and the frailty of human lives, through its nuanced research delves into the lives of coffin makers, miners and clock makers. The 288-page book, written in Malayalam and translated into English by Ministhy S, was one of the five shortlisted books for the JCB Prize for Literature, India’s richest book award.

While the Rs 25 lakh prize was won by M Mukundan's ''Delhi: A Soliloquy'', the runner-ups also included Daribha Lyndem for “Name Place Animal Thing”, Shabir Ahmad Mir for “The Plague Upon Us”, and Lindsey Pereira for “Gods and Ends” who each received Rs 1 lakh.

Recognition for his literary works is not new to James, who won the DC Silver Jubilee Award for his debut novel “Purappadinte Pusthakam” and the Vayalar Award for “Nireeshwaran” among others. However, the awards were mostly limited to his Malayalam books.

James now believes translations too are finding recognition because of social media, literature festivals and book awards.

Through social media, readers started writing about his books on different platforms that further invoked other readers to search for his books and newer editions were printed.

“When a book in Malayalam gets translated and independent reviews start appearing, people across the world read those and gain an insight about the work. I have seen many such reviews about ‘Anti-Clock’ and ‘Chorasastra’ in social media,” James said.

So far only ''Anti-Clock'' and “Chorasastra” had been translated into English. Now, “Nireeswaran”, “Dattapaharam” and “Purappadinte Pustakam” will also find their way to English readers through Ministhy’s translations. Having a set of dedicated translators has made the experience enjoyable, James said.

The team effort put in by writers, translators and editors to retain the original flavour as well as the excellent production and marketing efforts by publishers have aided the rising popularity of translations in his view.

“The fact that translated books are appearing in the long lists, short lists and final award lists of JCB prize for literature and other famous literary awards of India will undoubtedly pave the way for many more translations from regional languages in the future,” the 60-year-old said.

James, who has written seven novels and five collections of short stories, said he managed to find the time despite a full-time job.

“When someone says that he or she doesn’t get time for an activity, it simply implies lack of commitment towards the same. A person shall find time for his passion at the cost of sacrificing many things,” the veteran writer said, citing the examples of P Radhakrishnan, the former ISRO chairperson who was a great exponent of both Kathakali and Carnatic music, and the late A P J Abdul Kalam, scientist, president and also a fine poet.

James would sit in solitude in his car to write while other parents waited impatiently in front of tuition centres for their children. When he was writing his first novel “Purappadinte Pustakam” he would seek out a lonely corner in the train to do the editing while shuttling between his village and work place on weekends. For his first book, James took 12 years, most of which was spent researching. For “Anti-Clock”, he said he spent five years learning about the lives of coffin makers, miners, and clock makers, a practice that would have run him into poverty if he did not hold a regular job.

“In foreign countries, there are professional writers who first choose a topic, do the necessary research and write the books. The royalty they accrue would be so high as to take care of their future generations too. But a writer in a regional language, if he or she does not hold a regular job, runs the risk of poverty!” James said.

''Anti-Clock'', published by Penguin Random House India, is available on online and offline stores for Rs 313.

