Shahid Kapoor slays Wednesday in latest pictures

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is here to add oomph to your Wednesday with his latest stunning pictures.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:18 IST
Shahid Kapoor (Image source:Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is here to add oomph to your Wednesday with his latest stunning pictures. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a bunch of jaw-dropping pictures in which he can be seen sporting a crispy lemon jacket paired with a green shirt and dark trousers.

The actor looked incredible with his striking poses. He completed his outfit with a pair of shades. He added the caption, "Wake up n pose."

Fans went gaga seeing his pictures and flooded the comments section. "Wake up and kill it just by existing," a fan wrote.

"The best Kapoor," another added. Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of Shahid's upcoming film 'Jersey' released the film's trailer on Tuesday.

The cricket-themed film which also stars Mrunal Thakur is a remake of a Telugu National Award-winning movie of the same name. Apart from 'Jersey', Shahid is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna.

He will also be seen in an action avatar in the new film titled 'Bull'. The upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

