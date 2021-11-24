Anthony Anderson returns for 'Law & Order' revival, Hugh Dancy new addition to cast

''Black-ish'' star Anthony Anderson is heading back to the world of ''Law & Order'', along with ''Hannibal'' star Hugh Dancy who is joining the NBC revival series as a new lead.

In the upcoming season 21, Anderson will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, which he played on seasons 18-20 of the acclaimed crime drama series.

On the other hand, Dancy will play a new character, an Assistant District Attorney. He joins fellow new cast addition to the franchise, ''Burn Notice'' alum Jeffrey Donovan, who also is set as a lead, playing an NYPD detective.

According to Deadline, the new chapter ''Law & Order'' hails from original series creator Dick Wolf and writer-showrunner Rick Eid.

The show will once again take a deep dive into the functioning of ''the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders''.

It is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, with Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Arthur W Forney and Peter Jankowski attached to executive produce the series.

''Law & Order'' originally ended in 2010 after over 450 episodes.

