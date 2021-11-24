Left Menu

Shefali Shah rejoices as 'Delhi Crime' Emmys win completes one year

Actor Shefali Shah is feeling proud and grateful today as on November 24, 2020, her Netflix web series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' award at the 48th International Emmys.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 14:14 IST
Shefali Shah rejoices as 'Delhi Crime' Emmys win completes one year
Shefali Shah in 'Delhi Crime' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shefali Shah is feeling proud and grateful today as on November 24, 2020, her Netflix web series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' award at the 48th International Emmys. The Netflix series, based on the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape, became India's first web series to win an International Emmy Award.

Directed by Richie Mehta, the show starrer Shefali in the lead role as Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the actor shared pictures from the sets of the show along with a team picture from the Emmys red carpet.

"One year since we made history winning the EMMYS for Delhi Crime. So so proud and will be forever being a part of this show. This is to the team without them it wouldn't have been possible and the man #RichieMehta," she penned the caption. The show also starred Abhilasha Singh, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in key roles.

This year, Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', a Disney+ Hotstar series helmed by Ram Madhvani, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category. However, the Emmy was bagged by Israel's 'Tehran'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021