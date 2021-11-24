Left Menu

'I felt like home': Padmini Kolhapure talks about reuniting with Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon on sets of 'Dil Bekaraar'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:39 IST
Padmini Kolhapure, Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, known for her films like 'Prem Rog', 'Woh Saat Din', and more recently spoke about the experience of reuniting with her former co-stars Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon on the sets of upcoming romantic series 'Dil Bekaraar'. The highly-anticipated Hotstar Specials' 'Dil Bekaraar' follows the love story and the intense ideological clash between Debjani Thakur and Dylan Shekhawat.

Produced by Sobo Films and directed by Habib Faisal of 'Do Dooni Chaar' fame, 'Dil Bekaraar' will gently transport the viewers to the golden times as they experience the simplicity and find relevance in the Thakur Family. Played by veteran actors like Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure and fresh talent like Sahher Bambba, Akshay Oberoi, Medha Shankar, Sukhmani Sadana among many others; the characters portray a tale of humorous family drama with a backdrop of liberalisation and journalism.

Talking about her time on the sets of 'Dil Bekaraar' and working with director Habib Faisal, actor Padmini Kolhapure said, "It felt like home on the sets of Dil Bekaraar. There were many memories coming to my mind while on sets; it was a walk down the memory lane. But most importantly, working with Raj Ji and Poonam Ji brought immense comfort for me. Habib Faisal has an eye for detail; he leaves no stone unturned." "He needed everything to be perfect and he ensured it was. He has done complete justice to recreating the 80s magic; I was absolutely amazed to be on sets," she added.

'Dil Bekaraar' is all set to release on Disney plus Hotstar on November 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa's stolen IP addresses

