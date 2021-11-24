Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting for 'Sherdil' film

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has commenced the shooting of filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee's film 'Sherdil'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 16:43 IST
Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting for 'Sherdil' film
Actor Pankaj Tripathi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has commenced the shooting of filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee's film 'Sherdil'. The film is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where villagers used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on, and then claim compensation from the administration. However, after the series of attacks on the elderly, villagers made the forest authorities suspicious about the actual happenings.

Pankaj will be seen playing a village head, who is forced to go deep into the jungle in order to save his poor family. Speaking about working with Srijit Mukherjee, Pankaj said, "Srijit is a fabulous director. He needs no introduction. His work speaks for itself. When Sherdil was offered to me, I jumped on the idea. The story has a definite character in itself. It is a beautifully written script."

Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta are also a part of 'Sherdil'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021