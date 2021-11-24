Left Menu

Narrow escape for 5 as house collapses

Revenue officials said the family of a weaver ran out to safety after he raised an alarm when the tiles started falling owing to overnight rain and gale. Soon after, the mud wall soaked in the rain came crashing and minutes later the entire the house collapsed.

Erode (TN), Nov 24 (PTI): Five of a family had a brush with death as a house collapsed at Anthiyur in the district early Wednesday. Revenue officials said the family of a weaver ran out to safety after he raised an alarm when the tiles started falling owing to overnight rain and gale. Immediately, the 52-year-old weaver, his wife, two daughters and his aged father grabbed whatever they could and ran out. Soon after, the mud wall soaked in the rain came crashing and minutes later the entire the house collapsed. The weaver said Rs 10,000 worth of silk saris and huge quantities of yarn were damaged in the incident which took place at 1 AM, the officials said.

