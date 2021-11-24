Left Menu

Kamal Haasan 'recovering well' from COVID-19, says daughter Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her fathers health on Twitter. Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:48 IST
Kamal Haasan 'recovering well' from COVID-19, says daughter Shruti Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan is on the path to recovery after testing positive for COVID-19, his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan said on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan, who on Monday shared his diagnosis with fans and followers on social media, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Shruti Haasan today expressed gratitude towards well wishers for their prayers and also gave an update about her father's health on Twitter. ''Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my fathers health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon!!'' she wrote on the microblogging site In a brief statement Monday, Kamal Haasan had said he experienced ''mild cough'' following his return from the US.

The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in filmmaking and television shows as well.

His upcoming projects include Lokesh Kanagaraj's action film ''Vikram'' and the long-awaited ''Indian-2''. Also, Haasan also hosts reality TV show ''Bigg Boss Tamil'' season 5 on Star Vijay channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021