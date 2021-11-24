Kartik Aaryan to begin shooting for 'Shehzada' in Delhi

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Dhamaka', will soon start shooting for 'Shehzada' in Delhi. On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him standing in front of his poster of 'Dhamaka' at the Mumbai airport as he leaves for the capital.

He looks super cool in black jeans and a black T-shirt paired with a jacket. "Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours," Kartik captioned the post.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the 'Shehzada' began last month, and it will release on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

