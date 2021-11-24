Left Menu

Hrithik Roshan receives praises from director Siddharth Anand at IFFI 2021

After working with Hrithik Roshan in 'War', director Siddharth Anand has now once again united with the former for the film 'Fighter'.

Hrithik Roshan receives praises from director Siddharth Anand at IFFI 2021
Hrithik Roshan and director Siddharth Anand (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After working with Hrithik Roshan in 'War', director Siddharth Anand has now once again united with the former for the film 'Fighter'. During an interaction at the ongoing 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa, Siddharth heaped praises on Hrithik, saying he is a complete hero.

"He (Hrithik) is a complete hero. There's nothing else that actually a director can ask for from an actor that Hrithik can't give you. I think you have to actually challenge yourself and come up with something time and again, every hour on the set that you can utilise his potential...which I think none of us have yet been able to do and it's a challenge for all of us," Siddharth said. He added, "It's really exciting and motivating to be with him and in one of my earlier interviews I have said that I'd always aspired to become a filmmaker that Hrithik Roshan would do a film with, that I can just work with him or even just bonce off my ideas by him and get his feedback."

Touted as India's first ariel action franchise, 'Fighter' also features Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

