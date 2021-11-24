Left Menu

Maha: Shirdi temple permitted to operate dining, 'prasad' facilities for devotees

The administration in Maharashtras Ahmednagar district has allowed Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi to open the temples prasadalaya dining facility and distribute prasad to devotees, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:33 IST
The administration in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district has allowed Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi to open the temple's ''prasadalaya'' (dining facility) and distribute ''prasad'' to devotees, an official said on Wednesday. Ahmednagar district collector Rajendra Bhosale issued an order, permitting the temple trust to resume these facilities, which were temporarily discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.

The district administration has asked the temple trust to ensure that the distribution of “prasad” and its consumption will not take place in the premises of the temple, he said.

The prasadalaya can function with 50 per cent seating capacity, with staff that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the official said, quoting the order. The temple trust has been allowing 15,000 devotees to enter the temple using online passes and 10,000 devotees through offline passes on a daily basis.

