Informative masterclass on 'Sardar Udham' conducted at IFFI 2021

Amazon Prime Video has conducted an informative masterclass 'Creating Cinematic Success and Storytelling of Sardar Udham' at the ongoing 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The Masterclass offered the attendees a deep dive into the making of Shoojit Sircar's critically acclaimed film.

Moderated by Smriti Kiran, the highly informative and interesting interaction about Sardar Udham, focussed on the secret formula that turned the story based on the lesser-known revolutionary freedom fighter into a cinematic success. Talking about what gave birth to a thought-provoking movie like 'Sardar Udham', Shoojit Sircar shared, "Over the years I have frequented Jallianwalla Bagh very often and interacted with survivors and their families and heard their accounts. This is where the seed of Udham Singh, of recreating the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, to share those real, actual survivor accounts, took root in me. As a filmmaker I wanted the audience to take back "Jallianwala Bagh" as they would then take back the "movement" of that time. We went through a lot of research and survivors' stories to stay authentic to the story of Udham Singh. Most of the moments which you see in the Jallianwalla Bagh scenes in the film are inspired from actual stories."

'Sardar Udham' features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)