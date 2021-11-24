Left Menu

Sheykhar Ravjiani to come up with his first non-film Hindi pop song 'Rang'

Singer-composer Sheykhar Ravjiani is all set to release his first non-film Hindi pop song titled 'Rang'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:14 IST
Singer Sheykhar Ravjiani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer-composer Sheykhar Ravjiani is all set to release his first non-film Hindi pop song titled 'Rang'. Opening up about why he chose to name his latest track 'Rang', Sheykhar said, "In the past couple of years during the lockdown, when everything felt dark, the one thing that brought light and colour into my life as always, was music. While I composed a number of songs during this time, Rang was a song that resonated the most as it has the essence of a classic, it was a song that took me back to who I was before the world told me who I should be. I remember playing Rang for my mother who listened to it repeatedly with so much happiness in her eyes, that's when I knew that the world needs to hear this track too."

The lyrics of 'Rang' are penned by Priya Saraiya. Sheykhar's new song is presented by Sufiscore and will release on November 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

