Left Menu

2 sexually assault, murder woman; arrested

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:40 IST
2 sexually assault, murder woman; arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI): Two persons were on Wednesday taken into custody for allegedly murdering a 58-year-old woman after sexually assaulting and robbing her of gold and silver ornaments at her house, police said.

The accused, aged 23 and 30, after consuming alcohol, went to the house of the woman on the night of November 22 at Taramathipet village and allegedly sexually assaulted her, they said.

When the woman raised an alarm, the duo beat her up, attacked her with a pestle on the head, neck and other parts of body resulting in her death, a press release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

After she died, the two stole the valuables and escaped, police said. Before committing the crime, the duo had taken the woman’s husband to a bar, bought him alcohol, took him to another place and made him consume excessive drinks, te poloice said. The accused belong to the same village and were known to the victim and the husband, the police said.

PTI VVKNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021