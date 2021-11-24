2 sexually assault, murder woman; arrested

Hyderabad, Nov 24 (PTI): Two persons were on Wednesday taken into custody for allegedly murdering a 58-year-old woman after sexually assaulting and robbing her of gold and silver ornaments at her house, police said.

The accused, aged 23 and 30, after consuming alcohol, went to the house of the woman on the night of November 22 at Taramathipet village and allegedly sexually assaulted her, they said.

When the woman raised an alarm, the duo beat her up, attacked her with a pestle on the head, neck and other parts of body resulting in her death, a press release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

After she died, the two stole the valuables and escaped, police said. Before committing the crime, the duo had taken the woman’s husband to a bar, bought him alcohol, took him to another place and made him consume excessive drinks, te poloice said. The accused belong to the same village and were known to the victim and the husband, the police said.

