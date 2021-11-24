Left Menu

Kamal Haasan 'recovering well', daughter Shruti Haasan shares an update

Days after veteran star Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter Shruti Haasan, on Wednesday, shared an update about his health, saying he is recovering well.

24-11-2021
Veteran star Kamal Haasan (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Days after veteran star Kamal Haasan tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter Shruti Haasan, on Wednesday, shared an update about his health, saying he is recovering well. "Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my father's health Folded hands He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon," Shruti tweeted.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet in Tamil, he had revealed that he's just returned from the US and has been down with a slight cough. "Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. COVID-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital," Kamal Haasan had written.

Kamal Haasan is currently undergoing treatment for the same at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai. (ANI)

