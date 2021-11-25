Salman Khan and family celebrate dad Salim Khan's birthday

Left Menu

As superstar Salman Khan's father and actor-screenwriter Salim Khan turned 86 years old on Wednesday, the 'Dabangg' star shared a beautiful family picture to mark his father's special day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 09:31 IST
Salman Khan with Salim Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As superstar Salman Khan's father and actor-screenwriter Salim Khan turned 86 years old on Wednesday, the 'Dabangg' star shared a beautiful family picture to mark his father's special day. Salman took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday night and posted a lovely family picture which included Helen, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

In the picture, Salim Khan can be seen seated between Arbaaz Khan and Salma Khan, with birthday cakes on the table. Salman, dressed in a green t-shirt, posed with holding sister Arpita's daughter Ayat in his arms.

He added the caption, "Happy bday dad..." Fans and fellow members of the industry flooded the comments section with birthday wishes.

"Happy Birthday Salim Uncle," actor Preity Zinta wrote. "Mashallah," a fan added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth', co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In the film, Salman, who plays the role of a cop, will be seen in his first-ever Sardar persona. Aayush plays the role of Salman's nemesis -- an aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangster.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film will be globally released in theatres on November 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

