Left Menu

Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to release in theatres on Nov 25, 2022

BhediyaFirstLook, read the caption of the poster which saw Dhawan in an intense avatar.The film, which commenced shooting in Arunachal Pradeshs Ziro town in March this year, was previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022.Bhediya is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijans horror-comedy universe after Stree and Roohi -- both starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead.Hollywoods premier effects studio Mr X, part of Technicolor Creative Studios, has boarded the project which is touted as an exquisite visual effects film.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 10:14 IST
Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' to release in theatres on Nov 25, 2022
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan-starrer “Bhediya” is set to arrive in cinema halls on November 25 next year, the makers announced on Thursday.

The horror-comedy is directed by “Bala” helmer Amar Kaushik from a script by Niren Bhatt, best known for penning “Asur” and the long-running TV show “Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma”.

The makers of “Bhediya” unveiled the first look of the film along with the new release date via social media.

''Let's meet on this date next year with #Bhediya Starring @Varun_dvn & @kritisanon, releasing on 25th November, 2022 in cinemas worldwide! #BhediyaFirstLook,'' read the caption of the poster which saw Dhawan in an intense avatar.

The film, which commenced shooting in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town in March this year, was previously scheduled for a release on April 14, 2022.

“Bhediya” is the third film in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe after “Stree” and “Roohi” -- both starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead.

Hollywood’s premier effects studio Mr X, part of Technicolor Creative Studios, has boarded the project which is touted as ''an exquisite visual effects film''. The studio is known for its stellar creature and environment work in the Oscar-nominated film “Love and Monsters” as well as the Emmy-winning series “Vikings”.

Talking about this collaboration, Vijan said the team is thrilled to have teamed up with Mr. X for “Bhediya”.

“Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised ‘Bhediya’, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale,” Vijan, known for backing films like “Badlapur” and “Hindi Medium”, said in a statement.

Director Kaushik described “Bhediya” as a film with awe-inspiring imagery.

“Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible,” he added.

The makers had earlier released the teaser of the film, which shows a man converting into a wolf, leading to speculations that ''Bhediya'' is a werewolf film.

Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak also round out the cast of the film.

“Bhediya” is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021