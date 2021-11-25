Entertainment News Roundup: Korean War blockbuster set to become China's highest-grossing film; Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Korean War blockbuster set to become China's highest-grossing film

The box office takings of the Chinese patriotic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" hit 5.69 billion yuan ($891 million) on Wednesday, putting it in position to become China's highest-ever grossing film, data from online movie ticket booking platform Maoyan showed. The box office takings by Wednesday had hit the same level as the revenue earned by the 2017 Chinese action film Wolf Warrior 2. But "The Battle at Lake Changjin" is still in cinemas and accounted for 7% of all films being shown on Wednesday.

Jay-Z leads list of most-nominated artists in Grammys history

Rapper Jay-Z rose to the top of the list of artists with the most Grammy nominations on Tuesday, hitting a lifetime total of 83 that put him just ahead of former Beatle Paul McCartney. The three latest nominations for Jay-Z came for collaborations with other artists. He made guest appearances on DMX song "Bath Salts" and Kanye West's "Jail," which also earned Jay-Z a nod for West's album "Donda."

'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single

The Weeknd's hit single "Blinding Lights" has ousted Chubby Checkers 1960s hit "The Twist" as the all-time No. 1 song on the Billboard single charts. Billboard said on Tuesday that the Canadian artist's single had spent 90 weeks on its Hot 100 chart. It was also a top 5 hit for 43 weeks and a top 10 hit for 57 weeks.

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

The highs and lows of singer Tina Turner's life are being explored in a new comic book. The biographical publication from TidalWave comics details her upbringing in Tennessee, her musical success, her struggles with former husband Ike Turner and her powerful resurgence.

A Minute With: 'Shepherd' actor and director on the horror film

Tom Hughes stars in British indie horror "Shepherd", portraying a widower seeking respite from his wife's death by taking a job on a barren Scottish island. But what first appears as a remote getaway turns into a terrifying nightmare as Hughes' character Eric, a shepherd, is haunted by a mixture of guilt, paranoia and ghostly apparitions.

Tragedy or farce? Furore as Greek actor refuses to play for vaccinated only

A Greek actor has forced the cancellation of a Eugene Ionesco play in Athens after refusing to perform only for vaccinated audiences, drawing criticism and praise in equal measure amid a surge of COVID-19 infections in the country. Coronavirus cases in Greece hit record highs this month, prompting the government to impose more restrictions on the public life of unvaccinated people this week, banning them from indoor venues including restaurants, theatres, cinemas and gyms.

Hungary's Sziget festival lines up Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa for 'grand comeback'

Hungary's Sziget, which organises some of the largest music festivals in Europe, said on Tuesday it would make a "grand comeback" next year with its biggest event including Arctic Monkeys and Dua Lipa. Sziget was forced to cancel its main Sziget Festival, which routinely draws several hundred thousand visitors to an island in the River Danube in Budapest, this year and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Factbox-Key nominations for the music industry's 2022 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the Grammy Awards, the highest honors in the music industry, were announced on Tuesday. The awards will be handed out at a live ceremony on Jan. 31. Below is a list of nominations in key categories.

From Tony Bennett to Kanye and Jon Batiste, Grammys cast wide net

Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations on Tuesday in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers like teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike. Batiste and Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, R&B artist Doja Cat, singer-songwriter H.E.R, rapper Kanye West, Bennett's collaboration with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X.

Lights, camera.. anyone? Film studios can't get the crew

Hollywood flocked to central Europe during the pandemic when film producers there were allowed to keep the cameras rolling, making the region an irresistible draw for streaming giants captivated by castles and tax breaks. Now, though, some production companies may have bitten off more than they can chew as the region, one of the world's biggest hubs, has enjoyed a record leap in new U.S. movie and television business to about $1 billion this year.

