AWBI issues advisory to use graphics, VFX in films instead of live animals

A film set is a frightening and distressing environment for animals, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has observed while asking movie and television show producers to replace them with modern technology.

Meanwhile, PETA India on Thursday lauded the AWBI's move and said it has taken a step appropriate for modern times to encourage the use of existing technology in the production of films and TV shows.

The animal rights body, in an advisory issued to the Film Producers Association of India, OTT Platform Associations and Film Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday observed that stressed animals are often transported to distant locations, where they are exposed to the chaotic conditions of a film set, and that trainers routinely use methods that involve coercion or punishment. ''A film set is a frightening and distressing environment for animals. This increases the chance of animals getting startled and hurting themselves and others, causing all involved unnecessary pain and suffering. When not working, these animals spend most of their lives chained or in cramped, filthy, barren cages, deprived of everything natural and important to them,'' the AWBI observed.

''It is advisable that effective methods such as computer graphics, visual effects, and animatronics should be prioritised instead of involving live animals in films/advertisement films in order prevent unnecessary pain and suffering to animals during exhibition and training,'' it said.

Recently, following a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India based on a whistle-blower report that a horse was involved in a head-on collision and died during the shooting of the film Ponniyin Selvan, the AWBI called on the district collector of Hyderabad and the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board to conduct an enquiry into the incident, PETA India said in a statement.

It added that the AWBI had also asked officials to ensure that the culprits receive ''exemplary punishment'' in order to deter such crimes in the future.

The AWBI is the prescribed authority under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, which authorises the use of animals in films. PETA India said that it was after their appeal regarding cruelty to animals in films and TV shows that the Board issued the advisory.

''The AWBI has taken a step appropriate for modern times to encourage the use of existing technology in the production of films, TV shows, advertisements, and online content instead of forcing animals to perform,'' said PETA India's Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta.

''There is a moral responsibility on the part of Indian production companies to use CGI, VFX, and other types of modern technology and follow the example of many renowned Indian and foreign filmmakers,'' she said.

