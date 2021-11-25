Veteran choreographer Shiva Shankar's health critical, Sonu Sood extends support
Renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar master has been battling for his life after being diagnosed with coronavirus.
- Country:
- India
Renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar master has been battling for his life after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He is currently undergoing treatment in Hyderabad's AIG Hospital, and reportedly, he is unable to pay the hospital expenses. Unfortunately, his eldest son is also infected with the same virus.
After learning about the situation, actor Sonu Sood promised to take care of the medical expenses of Shiva Shankar master. "It's really sad to see what's happening with Shiva Shankar Master fighting for his life, his younger son is also fighting the same battle. It's my humble request for everyone to stand in solidarity and come forward to help the legend who has given so much to the industry. I'm doing my bit and everyone also should," Sonu said.
Shiva Shankar master has also starred in a lot of movies in Telugu and Tamil like 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' and 'Sarkar'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lankan president adds 3 Tamil community members to 'One Country, One Law' task force: Official statement
12 dead due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
Sri Lankan president adds 3 Tamil community members to 'One Country, One Law' task force after representations from groups over composition
Amid heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, 18 NDRF teams deployed in TN, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry
Tamil Nadu reports 14 deaths due to heavy rains