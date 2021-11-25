Left Menu

Sunny Hinduja joins cast of 'Shehzada'

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who rose to fame with TVF's 'Aspirants', marked his birthday on Thursday by announcing that he has joined the cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Shehzada'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:45 IST
Sunny Hinduja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sunny Hinduja, who rose to fame with TVF's 'Aspirants', marked his birthday on Thursday by announcing that he has joined the cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Shehzada'. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture in which he can be seen posing along with the clapperboard of the film.

He added the caption, "Socha birthday ki shuruvaat should be with a blast !! Super happy and excited to be a part of "Shehzada" ." Friends, fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.

Actor Amol Parashar dropped a string of fire emoticons. "Star is born. Rockingggggggggg," a fan wrote.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

