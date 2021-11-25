Left Menu

Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' transformation out of this world: Zoe Kravitz

Actor Zoe Kravitz has praised Robert Pattinsons transformation as Batman in the new movie.Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has seen a litte of The Batman, reported Variety.Rob is perfect for this role.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:56 IST
Actor Zoe Kravitz has praised Robert Pattinson's transformation as Batman in the new movie.

Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has ''seen a litte'' of ''The Batman'', reported Variety.

''Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,'' Kravitz said.

The film is slated for release in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

