Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' transformation out of this world: Zoe Kravitz

Actor Zoe Kravitz has praised Robert Pattinson's transformation as Batman in the new movie.

Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has ''seen a litte'' of ''The Batman'', reported Variety.

''Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,'' Kravitz said.

The film is slated for release in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)