Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' transformation out of this world: Zoe Kravitz
Actor Zoe Kravitz has praised Robert Pattinsons transformation as Batman in the new movie.Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has seen a litte of The Batman, reported Variety.Rob is perfect for this role.
Actor Zoe Kravitz has praised Robert Pattinson's transformation as Batman in the new movie.
Kravitz, who stars as Catwoman in the upcoming DC film, said she has ''seen a litte'' of ''The Batman'', reported Variety.
''Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world. (Director) Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,'' Kravitz said.
The film is slated for release in 2022.
