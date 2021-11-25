Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:08 IST
Sunny Hinduja joins cast of ‘Shehzada’, begins filming
Actor Sunny Hinduja, best known for “The Family Man”, on Thursday said he is set to star in “Shehzada”, headlined by Kartik Aaryan.

Billed as an action-packed, musical and family film, “Shehzada” is directed by Rohit Dhawan of “Dishoom” and “Desi Boyz” fame.

Hinduja, who attained popularity with TVF's “Aspirants”, took to social media to share the news about his new film on his birthday. He also said he has commenced shooting for the film.

“I thought let me start my birthday with a blast!! Super happy & excited to be a part of Shehzada,” the actor wrote, alongside a picture of him holding the film's clapboard.

Hinduja, however, didn’t divulge details regarding his role.

The team started filming for the movie in October and Aaryan wrapped the first schedule earlier this month.

“Shehzada” also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

